The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Alex Goligoski find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alex Goligoski score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Goligoski stats and insights

Goligoski is yet to score through 19 games this season.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 135 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Goligoski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 3-1 12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:43 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:37 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:10 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:17 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:33 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:14 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:12 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 1 0 1 15:17 Home W 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.