Brown County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Brown County, Minnesota today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brown County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. James High School at New Ulm High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: New Ulm, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
