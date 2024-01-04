Bucks vs. Spurs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 4
The San Antonio Spurs (5-28) are 9.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bucks vs. Spurs Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bucks 125 - Spurs 114
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Spurs
- Pick ATS: Bucks (- 9.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-10.3)
- Pick OU:
Under (249.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 239.1
- The Bucks have had more success against the spread than the Spurs this year, recording an ATS record of 15-19-0, compared to the 13-20-0 mark of the Spurs.
- As a 9.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, San Antonio is 5-7 against the spread compared to the 3-7 ATS record Milwaukee racks up as a 9.5-point favorite.
- Milwaukee's games have gone over the total 64.7% of the time this season (22 out of 34), which is more often than San Antonio's games have (21 out of 33).
- The Bucks have a .727 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (24-9) this season while the Spurs have a .125 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-28).
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bucks with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Bucks Performance Insights
- The Bucks have a top-five offense this year, ranking second-best in the league with 124.8 points per game. On defense, they rank 24th with 119.7 points allowed per contest.
- Milwaukee is 11th in the NBA with 44.5 rebounds per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 20th with 44 rebounds allowed per game.
- So far this year, the Bucks rank 12th in the league in assists, averaging 26.4 per game.
- Milwaukee, who ranks 15th in the league with 13 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.5 turnovers per contest, which is third-worst in the NBA.
- The Bucks are draining 14.3 treys per game (seventh-ranked in league). They own a 38% shooting percentage (sixth-ranked) from downtown.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Spurs Performance Insights
- The Spurs are the fifth-worst squad in the NBA in points scored (110.9 per game) and fourth-worst in points allowed (122.8).
- In 2023-24, San Antonio is 22nd in the NBA in rebounds (43 per game) and second-worst in rebounds allowed (46.8).
- At 29 assists per game, the Spurs are fourth-best in the league.
- In 2023-24, San Antonio is third-worst in the league in turnovers committed (15 per game) and 19th in turnovers forced (12.9).
- The Spurs are 14th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.7 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (34.2%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.