Freeborn County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Freeborn County, Minnesota today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Freeborn County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
LeRoy-Ostrander High School at Glenville-Emmons High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Glenville, MN
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
