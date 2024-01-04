Grant County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Grant County, Minnesota. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grant County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley High School at Ashby High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Ashby, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheaton Public High School at Ashby High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Ashby, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.