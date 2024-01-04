Will Jacob Middleton Score a Goal Against the Lightning on January 4?
The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jacob Middleton score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Jacob Middleton score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Middleton stats and insights
- Middleton has scored in five of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.
- Middleton has no points on the power play.
- Middleton averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.5%.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 135 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Middleton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|21:36
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:41
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:29
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|23:43
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|23:24
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|26:56
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|26:43
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|23:49
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|27:15
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|26:02
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
Wild vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
