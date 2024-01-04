When the Minnesota Wild take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Jon Merrill light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Jon Merrill score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)

Merrill stats and insights

Merrill has scored in one of 26 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.

Merrill has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.4 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 135 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Merrill recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:04 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:31 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:35 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:31 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:54 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 12:19 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:06 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:37 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:50 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 4-3

Wild vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

