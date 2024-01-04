Kanabec County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Kanabec County, Minnesota. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kanabec County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ogilvie High School at Mille Lacs Raiders - Onamia
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Onamia, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ogilvie High School at Mille Lacs Raiders - Isle
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Isle, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
