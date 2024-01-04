Lac qui Parle County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Lac qui Parle County, Minnesota is happening today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Lac qui Parle County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton High School at Dawson-Boyd High School
- Game Time: 4:45 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Dawson, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
