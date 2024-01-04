Wild vs. Lightning Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 4
The Tampa Bay Lightning (18-16-5) visit the Minnesota Wild (16-16-4), who have dropped three in a row, on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI.
In the past 10 contests, the Wild have gone 6-4-0. They have scored 28 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 27. They have gone on the power play 31 times during that span, and have capitalized with six goals (19.4% of opportunities).
Before watching this matchup, here is our pick for which team will take home the victory in Thursday's hockey action.
Wild vs. Lightning Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this encounter expects a final tally of Wild 4, Lightning 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Wild (+110)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)
Wild Splits and Trends
- The Wild (16-16-4 overall) have posted a record of 5-4-9 in games that have needed OT this season.
- Minnesota has earned eight points (3-6-2) in its 11 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- In five games this season when the Wild finished a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-3-1).
- When Minnesota has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned five points (2-5-1 record).
- The Wild have scored at least three goals 22 times, earning 28 points from those matchups (13-7-2).
- This season, Minnesota has recorded a lone power-play goal in 13 games and picked up 12 points with a record of 6-7-0.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 10-6-2 (22 points).
- The Wild's opponents have had more shots in 18 games. The Wild finished 6-10-2 in those matchups (14 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|14th
|3.23
|Goals Scored
|3
|20th
|27th
|3.46
|Goals Allowed
|3.17
|18th
|21st
|30.2
|Shots
|30.3
|20th
|19th
|30.8
|Shots Allowed
|30.4
|16th
|3rd
|29.84%
|Power Play %
|18.18%
|22nd
|15th
|80.36%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.8%
|30th
Wild vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
