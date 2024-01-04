Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Lyon County, Minnesota today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lyon County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton High School at Dawson-Boyd High School

Game Time: 4:45 PM CT on January 4

4:45 PM CT on January 4 Location: Dawson, MN

Dawson, MN Conference: Camden

Camden How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshall High School at Pipestone Area High School