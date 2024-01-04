The Minnesota Wild, with Marcus Johansson, take the ice Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Xcel Energy Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Johansson intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Marcus Johansson vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Johansson Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Johansson has averaged 16:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

In three of 36 games this season, Johansson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Johansson has a point in 16 games this year (out of 36), including multiple points three times.

Johansson has posted an assist in a game 15 times this year in 36 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Johansson hits the over on his points over/under is 52.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Johansson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Johansson Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are giving up 135 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 36 Games 2 20 Points 1 4 Goals 0 16 Assists 1

