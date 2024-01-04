Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Mille Lacs County, Minnesota today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mille Lacs County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ogilvie High School at Mille Lacs Raiders - Onamia

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4

7:00 PM CT on January 4 Location: Onamia, MN

Onamia, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Ogilvie High School at Mille Lacs Raiders - Isle