Thursday's game between the Michigan Wolverines (6-7, 1-1 Big Ten) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at Crisler Center has a projected final score of 80-75 based on our computer prediction, with Michigan coming out on top. Game time is at 9:00 PM on January 4.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Minnesota vs. Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Crisler Center

Minnesota vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 80, Minnesota 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Minnesota vs. Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan (-5.4)

Michigan (-5.4) Computer Predicted Total: 154.5

Michigan is 4-8-0 against the spread, while Minnesota's ATS record this season is 11-2-0. The Wolverines are 10-2-0 and the Golden Gophers are 7-6-0 in terms of hitting the over. Michigan is 2-8 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests, while Minnesota has gone 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Other Big Ten Predictions

Minnesota Performance Insights

The Golden Gophers are outscoring opponents by 14.2 points per game, with a +184 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.5 points per game (61st in college basketball) and allow 66.3 per outing (78th in college basketball).

Minnesota prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 7.0 boards. It records 38.5 rebounds per game (100th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.5.

Minnesota knocks down 2.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.5 (88th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.8.

Minnesota and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Golden Gophers commit 11.9 per game (199th in college basketball) and force 11.5 (227th in college basketball).

