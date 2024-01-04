How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the Michigan Wolverines (6-7, 1-1 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Crisler Center. The contest airs on Peacock.
Minnesota vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: Peacock
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Minnesota Stats Insights
- The Golden Gophers have shot at a 49.6% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.
- This season, Minnesota has an 8-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.9% from the field.
- The Golden Gophers are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolverines sit at 191st.
- The Golden Gophers' 80.5 points per game are just 1.4 more points than the 79.1 the Wolverines allow to opponents.
- Minnesota has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 79.1 points.
Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Minnesota averaged 1.3 fewer points per game at home (62.2) than away (63.5).
- The Golden Gophers gave up fewer points at home (68.5 per game) than away (76.1) last season.
- Minnesota drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than away (6.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.7%) than away (31.7%).
Minnesota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|IUPUI
|W 101-65
|Williams Arena
|12/21/2023
|Ball State
|W 80-63
|Williams Arena
|12/29/2023
|Maine
|W 80-62
|Williams Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
|1/7/2024
|Maryland
|-
|Williams Arena
|1/12/2024
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
