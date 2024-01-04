The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the Michigan Wolverines (6-7, 1-1 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Crisler Center. The contest airs on Peacock.

Minnesota vs. Michigan Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • TV: Peacock

Minnesota Stats Insights

  • The Golden Gophers have shot at a 49.6% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.
  • This season, Minnesota has an 8-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Golden Gophers are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolverines sit at 191st.
  • The Golden Gophers' 80.5 points per game are just 1.4 more points than the 79.1 the Wolverines allow to opponents.
  • Minnesota has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 79.1 points.

Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Minnesota averaged 1.3 fewer points per game at home (62.2) than away (63.5).
  • The Golden Gophers gave up fewer points at home (68.5 per game) than away (76.1) last season.
  • Minnesota drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than away (6.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.7%) than away (31.7%).

Minnesota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 IUPUI W 101-65 Williams Arena
12/21/2023 Ball State W 80-63 Williams Arena
12/29/2023 Maine W 80-62 Williams Arena
1/4/2024 @ Michigan - Crisler Center
1/7/2024 Maryland - Williams Arena
1/12/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall

