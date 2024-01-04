The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the Michigan Wolverines (6-7, 1-1 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Crisler Center. The contest airs on Peacock.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Minnesota vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Peacock

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Minnesota Stats Insights

The Golden Gophers have shot at a 49.6% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.

This season, Minnesota has an 8-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.9% from the field.

The Golden Gophers are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolverines sit at 191st.

The Golden Gophers' 80.5 points per game are just 1.4 more points than the 79.1 the Wolverines allow to opponents.

Minnesota has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 79.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Minnesota averaged 1.3 fewer points per game at home (62.2) than away (63.5).

The Golden Gophers gave up fewer points at home (68.5 per game) than away (76.1) last season.

Minnesota drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than away (6.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.7%) than away (31.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Minnesota Upcoming Schedule