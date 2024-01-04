The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) will try to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the Michigan Wolverines (6-7, 1-1 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Crisler Center. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on Peacock.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Minnesota matchup.

Minnesota vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Minnesota vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline

Minnesota vs. Michigan Betting Trends

Minnesota has put together a 10-1-2 record against the spread this year.

The Golden Gophers have won their only game this year when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

Michigan has covered five times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.

The Wolverines and their opponents have combined to hit the over 11 out of 13 times this season.

Minnesota Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 The Golden Gophers have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +100000 at the start of the season to +100000.

Minnesota's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.

