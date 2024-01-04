Minnesota vs. Michigan: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 4
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) will try to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the Michigan Wolverines (6-7, 1-1 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Crisler Center. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on Peacock.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Minnesota matchup.
Minnesota vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Minnesota vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
Minnesota vs. Michigan Betting Trends
- Minnesota has put together a 10-1-2 record against the spread this year.
- The Golden Gophers have won their only game this year when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.
- Michigan has covered five times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Wolverines and their opponents have combined to hit the over 11 out of 13 times this season.
Minnesota Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- The Golden Gophers have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +100000 at the start of the season to +100000.
- Minnesota's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.