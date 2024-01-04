The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) are underdogs (+6.5) as they try to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Michigan Wolverines (6-7, 1-1 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Crisler Center. The matchup airs on Peacock. The over/under is 151.5 in the matchup.

Minnesota vs. Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Crisler Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan -6.5 151.5

Golden Gophers Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota has played five games this season that have had more than 151.5 combined points scored.

Minnesota's games this season have had an average of 146.8 points, 4.7 fewer points than this game's total.

Minnesota is 11-2-0 against the spread this year.

Michigan (4-8-0 ATS) has covered the spread 33.3% of the time, 51.3% less often than Minnesota (11-2-0) this year.

Minnesota vs. Michigan Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan 9 75% 83.2 163.7 79.1 145.4 150.3 Minnesota 5 38.5% 80.5 163.7 66.3 145.4 143.0

Additional Minnesota Insights & Trends

The Wolverines were 11-8-0 against the spread last year in Big Ten games.

The Golden Gophers' 80.5 points per game are only 1.4 more points than the 79.1 the Wolverines give up.

Minnesota is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall when it scores more than 79.1 points.

Minnesota vs. Michigan Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan 4-8-0 2-4 10-2-0 Minnesota 11-2-0 1-0 7-6-0

Minnesota vs. Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan Minnesota 13-4 Home Record 6-11 3-8 Away Record 1-9 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-3-0 76.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 62.2 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.5 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-9-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

