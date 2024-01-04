For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Ryan Hartman a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Hartman stats and insights

In nine of 31 games this season, Hartman has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Hartman's shooting percentage is 16.2%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 135 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Hartman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:16 Home L 3-1 12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:03 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:24 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 13:03 Home W 6-3 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:06 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 13:01 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:41 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:15 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 16:42 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:51 Away L 4-3

Wild vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

