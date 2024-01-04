Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Saint Louis County, Minnesota. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saint Louis County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Carlton High School at Chisholm High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on January 4

5:45 PM CT on January 4 Location: Chisholm, MN

Chisholm, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Proctor High School