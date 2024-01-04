Stearns County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
If you reside in Stearns County, Minnesota and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Stearns County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School at Kimball High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Kimball, MN
- Conference: Central Minnesota
- How to Stream: Watch Here
