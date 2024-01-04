Todd County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Todd County, Minnesota today? We have you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Todd County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Browerville Public High School at Staples Motley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Staples, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bertha-Hewitt High School at Sebeka High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Sebeka, MN
- Conference: Park Region
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.