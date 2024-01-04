Watonwan County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Watonwan County, Minnesota? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Watonwan County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Madelia High School at Nicollet High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Nicollet, MN
- Conference: Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. James High School at New Ulm High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: New Ulm, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.