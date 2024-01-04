The Tampa Bay Lightning (18-16-5) are road favorites (-130 moneyline odds to win) against the Minnesota Wild (16-16-4, +110 moneyline odds). The contest on Thursday starts at 8:00 PM ET from Xcel Energy Center on ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wild vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Wild vs. Lightning Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Lightning Betting Trends

Tampa Bay and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 27 of 39 games this season.

The Lightning have won 55.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (11-9).

The Wild have been an underdog in 17 games this season, with three upset wins (17.6%).

When it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter, Tampa Bay has compiled a 9-5 record (winning 64.3% of its games).

Minnesota has won two of its nine games when it is the underdog by +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Wild Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 3-7 4-4-2 6.4 3.1 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.1 3.1 8 29.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 5-5 4-5-1 6.1 2.8 2.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.8 2.7 6 19.4% Record as ML Favorite 4-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-3 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 4-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.