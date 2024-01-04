The Minnesota Wild (16-16-4) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning (18-16-5) at home on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI.

Wild vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-135) Wild (+115) 6 Lightning (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have won three, or 17.6%, of the 17 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Minnesota has entered six games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and is 1-5 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 46.5% chance of victory for the Wild.

Minnesota has played 20 games this season with over 6 goals.

Wild vs Lightning Additional Info

Wild vs. Lightning Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 126 (7th) Goals 108 (23rd) 135 (29th) Goals Allowed 114 (15th) 37 (1st) Power Play Goals 22 (20th) 22 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 34 (30th)

Wild Advanced Stats

The Wild went 6-4-0 over its most recent 10 games, including a 5-5-0 record versus the spread during that span.

Four of Minnesota's last 10 games have hit the over.

The Wild total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, Wild's game goal totals average 8.1 goals, 0.9 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Wild's 108 total goals (three per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.

The Wild have given up 114 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 15th.

They have a -6 goal differential, which ranks 20th in the league.

