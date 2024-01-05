Chippewa County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Chippewa County, Minnesota has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chippewa County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Yellow Medicine East High School at MACCRAY High School
- Game Time: 4:45 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Clara City, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yellow Medicine East High School at MACCRAY High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Clara City, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.