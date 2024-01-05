Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Dakota County, Minnesota today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Dakota County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Prior Lake High School at Rosemount High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Rosemount, MN

Rosemount, MN Conference: South Suburban

South Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeville South High School at Apple Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Apple Valley, MN

Apple Valley, MN Conference: South Suburban

South Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastview High School at Burnsville High School