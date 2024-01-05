Dakota County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Dakota County, Minnesota today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dakota County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prior Lake High School at Rosemount High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Rosemount, MN
- Conference: South Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeville South High School at Apple Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Apple Valley, MN
- Conference: South Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastview High School at Burnsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Burnsville, MN
- Conference: South Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.