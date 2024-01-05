Fillmore County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Fillmore County, Minnesota? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Fillmore County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Houston High School at Lanesboro High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Lanesboro, MN
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fillmore Central Senior High School at Dover-Eyota High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Eyota, MN
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
