Hennepin County, Minnesota has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

DeLaSalle High School at Academy Of Holy Angels

Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on January 5

5:15 PM CT on January 5 Location: Richfield, MN

Richfield, MN Conference: Tri-Metro

Tri-Metro How to Stream: Watch Here

Minnehaha Academy at Mounds Park Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5

6:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Saint Paul, MN

Saint Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Fridley High School at St. Anthony Village High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5

6:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: St. Anthony, MN

St. Anthony, MN Conference: Tri-Metro

Tri-Metro How to Stream: Watch Here

Breck School at Providence Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Plymouth, MN

Plymouth, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Hope Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Dassel-Cokato High School at Blake School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

West Lutheran High School at United Christian Academy