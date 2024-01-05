Hennepin County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Hennepin County, Minnesota has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
DeLaSalle High School at Academy Of Holy Angels
- Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Richfield, MN
- Conference: Tri-Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minnehaha Academy at Mounds Park Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fridley High School at St. Anthony Village High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: St. Anthony, MN
- Conference: Tri-Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Breck School at Providence Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Plymouth, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Hope Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dassel-Cokato High School at Blake School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Lutheran High School at United Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Bloomington, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
