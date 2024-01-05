Houston County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Houston County, Minnesota, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Houston County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Houston High School at Lanesboro High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Lanesboro, MN
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southland High School at Spring Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Spring Grove, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.