In Houston County, Minnesota, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Houston County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Houston High School at Lanesboro High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5

7:15 PM CT on January 5 Location: Lanesboro, MN

Lanesboro, MN Conference: Southeast

Southeast How to Stream: Watch Here

Southland High School at Spring Grove High School