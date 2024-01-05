Jackson County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Jackson County, Minnesota today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jackson County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jackson County Central High School at Redwood Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Redwood Falls, MN
- Conference: Southwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
