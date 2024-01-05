The Minnesota Timberwolves, with Karl-Anthony Towns, match up versus the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent appearance, a 117-106 loss to the Pelicans, Towns had 22 points and six rebounds.

Let's break down Towns' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 21.4 20.9 Rebounds 7.5 9.1 9.1 Assists -- 2.9 2.5 PRA -- 33.4 32.5 PR -- 30.5 30 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.3



Karl-Anthony Towns Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Towns has made 7.7 field goals per game, which adds up to 18.3% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.8 threes per game, or 14.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Towns' opponents, the Rockets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.3 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.

The Rockets concede 109.6 points per game, second-ranked in the league.

The Rockets are the 18th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 43.6 rebounds per game.

Conceding 23.5 assists per game, the Rockets are the best team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Rockets are seventh in the NBA, giving up 11.6 makes per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/5/2022 30 25 9 6 3 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.