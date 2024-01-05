Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Kittson County, Minnesota today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kittson County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Stephen-Argyle Central Schools at Northern Freeze CO OP

Game Time: 4:40 PM CT on January 5

4:40 PM CT on January 5 Location: Karlstad, MN

Karlstad, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake of the Woods High School at Kittson County Central