Lake of the Woods County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake of the Woods County, Minnesota has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lake of the Woods County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lake of the Woods High School at Kittson County Central
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Hallock, MN
- Conference: Seven Star
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.