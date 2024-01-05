Lake of the Woods County, Minnesota has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lake of the Woods County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lake of the Woods High School at Kittson County Central

  • Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Hallock, MN
  • Conference: Seven Star
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.