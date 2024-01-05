Mike Conley will take the court for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Houston Rockets.

Conley, in his most recent action, had seven points and nine assists in a 117-106 loss to the Pelicans.

In this piece we'll examine Conley's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.4 11.0 Rebounds -- 2.8 2.1 Assists 5.5 6.2 6.7 PRA -- 20.4 19.8 PR -- 14.2 13.1 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.5



Mike Conley Insights vs. the Rockets

Conley has taken 8.2 shots per game this season and made 3.8 per game, which account for 9.8% and 9.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Conley is averaging 5.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Timberwolves rank 27th in possessions per game with 101. His opponents, the Rockets, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.3 possessions per contest.

The Rockets give up 109.6 points per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Rockets are 18th in the league, giving up 43.6 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Rockets have given up 23.5 per contest, best in the league.

The Rockets are the seventh-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Mike Conley vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/5/2023 32 9 4 11 1 0 0 10/26/2022 28 13 3 5 3 0 1 10/24/2022 27 7 2 7 0 2 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.