Mower County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Mower County, Minnesota today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Mower County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lyle High School at LeRoy-Ostrander High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Le Roy, MN
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Meadow High School at Schaeffer Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Rochester, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southland High School at Spring Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Spring Grove, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
