Olmsted County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Olmsted County, Minnesota, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Olmsted County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grand Meadow High School at Schaeffer Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Rochester, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fillmore Central Senior High School at Dover-Eyota High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Eyota, MN
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.