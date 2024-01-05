Polk County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Polk County, Minnesota today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Polk County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Goodridge/Grygla High School at Sacred Heart School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: East Grand Forks, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.