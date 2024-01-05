Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Ramsey County, Minnesota? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Ramsey County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Minnehaha Academy at Mounds Park Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5

6:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Saint Paul, MN

Saint Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at St Paul Academy and Summit School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: St. Paul, MN

St. Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

New Life Academy at Nova Classical Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Saint Paul, MN

Saint Paul, MN Conference: Skyline

Skyline How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastview High School at Burnsville High School