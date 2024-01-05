Ramsey County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Ramsey County, Minnesota? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Ramsey County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Minnehaha Academy at Mounds Park Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at St Paul Academy and Summit School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: St. Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Life Academy at Nova Classical Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- Conference: Skyline
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastview High School at Burnsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Burnsville, MN
- Conference: South Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
