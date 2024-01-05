Scott County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Scott County, Minnesota today? We have the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Scott County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prior Lake High School at Rosemount High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Rosemount, MN
- Conference: South Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
