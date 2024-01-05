How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Rockets (17-15) battle the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-9) at Toyota Center on January 5, 2024.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Timberwolves vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Timberwolves vs Rockets Additional Info
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- The Timberwolves are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Rockets allow to opponents.
- Minnesota has a 20-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
- The Rockets are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 16th.
- The Timberwolves average 112.8 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 109.6 the Rockets give up.
- Minnesota has an 18-4 record when putting up more than 109.6 points.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- The Timberwolves are averaging 112.6 points per game this year at home, which is 0.5 fewer points than they're averaging in road games (113.1).
- In 2023-24, Minnesota is surrendering 102.9 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 112.4.
- In terms of three-pointers, the Timberwolves have performed better in home games this year, sinking 12.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 11.5 threes per game and a 37.5% three-point percentage in road games.
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Clark
|Out
|Achilles
|Luka Garza
|Questionable
|Back
