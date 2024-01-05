Waseca County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Waseca County, Minnesota? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Waseca County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kenyon-Wanamingo High School at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: New Richland, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bethlehem Academy at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Janesville, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
