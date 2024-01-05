Wright County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Wright County, Minnesota, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wright County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dassel-Cokato High School at Blake School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.