Yellow Medicine County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Yellow Medicine County, Minnesota. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Yellow Medicine County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Yellow Medicine East High School at MACCRAY High School
- Game Time: 4:45 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Clara City, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yellow Medicine East High School at MACCRAY High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Clara City, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.