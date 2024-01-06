Big Ten Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers versus the Wisconsin Badgers is one of three games on Saturday's college basketball slate that includes a Big Ten team on the court.
Big Ten Men's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Iowa Hawkeyes
|12:00 PM ET
|Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Nebraska Cornhuskers at Wisconsin Badgers
|2:15 PM ET
|Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Ohio State Buckeyes at Indiana Hoosiers
|8:00 PM ET
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
