Will Dakota Mermis score a goal when the Minnesota Wild square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Dakota Mermis score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Mermis stats and insights

  • In two of 21 games this season, Mermis has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.
  • Mermis has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets have given up 145 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Mermis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 18:02 Home L 4-1
1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 3-1
12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:20 Home L 3-2
12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:35 Home W 6-3
12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:30 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:01 Home W 4-3 OT
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:04 Home W 3-2 SO
12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:37 Away L 4-3
11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:54 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 3-2

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

