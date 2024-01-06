How to Watch Florida vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) carry a six-game winning streak into a home contest versus the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC), winners of four straight. It starts at 12:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Florida Stats Insights
- This season, the Gators have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have made.
- Florida has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Gators sit at first.
- The Gators average 86.3 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 73.4 the Wildcats allow.
- When Florida totals more than 73.4 points, it is 9-1.
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats have shot at a 50.3% clip from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points greater than the 41% shooting opponents of the Gators have averaged.
- This season, Kentucky has a 10-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gators sit at third.
- The Wildcats' 91.1 points per game are 17.4 more points than the 73.7 the Gators give up.
- When Kentucky gives up fewer than 86.3 points, it is 9-1.
Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Florida put up 11 more points per game (75.9) than it did in away games (64.9).
- In 2022-23, the Gators ceded 67.1 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 69.9.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Florida fared better at home last season, draining 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.4 threes per game and a 25.7% three-point percentage in away games.
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Kentucky averaged seven more points per game at home (78.4) than on the road (71.4).
- The Wildcats gave up fewer points at home (64.1 per game) than away (70.9) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Kentucky drained fewer triples away (5.7 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.1%) than at home (38.1%) as well.
Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Michigan
|W 106-101
|Spectrum Center
|12/22/2023
|Grambling
|W 96-57
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|12/30/2023
|Quinnipiac
|W 97-72
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|1/6/2024
|Kentucky
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/13/2024
|Arkansas
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|North Carolina
|W 87-83
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Louisville
|W 95-76
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/29/2023
|Illinois State
|W 96-70
|Rupp Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|1/9/2024
|Missouri
|-
|Rupp Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
