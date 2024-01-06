Frederick Gaudreau will be on the ice when the Minnesota Wild and Columbus Blue Jackets meet on Saturday at Nationwide Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Gaudreau? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Frederick Gaudreau vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

Gaudreau's plus-minus rating this season, in 10:56 per game on the ice, is -4.

Gaudreau has a goal in three of 27 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Gaudreau has a point in eight of 27 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In six of 27 games this season, Gaudreau has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Gaudreau goes over his points over/under is 41.7%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Gaudreau going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 145 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-23) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 27 Games 3 9 Points 1 3 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.