Hennepin County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Hennepin County, Minnesota today? We've got what you need.
Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Secondary School at Breck School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on January 5
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Como Park High School at Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at DeLaSalle High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minnetonka High School at DeLaSalle High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Robbinsdale Cooper High School at South High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
