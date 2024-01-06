Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Hennepin County, Minnesota today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Secondary School at Breck School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on January 5

12:00 AM CT on January 5 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Como Park High School at Roosevelt High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 6

1:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at DeLaSalle High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 6

3:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Minnetonka High School at DeLaSalle High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 6

3:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Robbinsdale Cooper High School at South High School