Saturday's game between the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) and the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) at Assembly Hall has a projected final score of 76-71 based on our computer prediction, with Ohio State taking home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Indiana vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 76, Indiana 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. Ohio State

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-5.0)

Ohio State (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 147.3

Indiana has a 6-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Ohio State, who is 3-8-0 ATS. The Hoosiers have a 7-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Buckeyes have a record of 8-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over. In the past 10 games, Indiana has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Ohio State has gone 3-7 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers have a +22 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.6 points per game. They're putting up 75.9 points per game to rank 163rd in college basketball and are giving up 74.3 per outing to rank 262nd in college basketball.

The 35.9 rebounds per game Indiana averages rank 211th in college basketball, and are 2.4 more than the 33.5 its opponents grab per outing.

Indiana connects on 4.9 three-pointers per game (350th in college basketball) at a 33.5% rate (190th in college basketball), compared to the 9.4 per outing its opponents make while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc.

The Hoosiers record 96.6 points per 100 possessions (148th in college basketball), while allowing 94.6 points per 100 possessions (292nd in college basketball).

Indiana has lost the turnover battle by 1.5 turnovers per game, committing 12.4 (241st in college basketball action) while forcing 10.9 (282nd in college basketball).

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes outscore opponents by 13.7 points per game (posting 79.1 points per game, 84th in college basketball, and allowing 65.4 per contest, 57th in college basketball) and have a +191 scoring differential.

Ohio State wins the rebound battle by 5.9 boards on average. It records 39.4 rebounds per game, 69th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.5.

Ohio State makes 8.5 three-pointers per game (87th in college basketball), 2.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.8% from beyond the arc (30th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 30.8%.

Ohio State has committed 10.8 turnovers per game (99th in college basketball), 1.1 fewer than the 11.9 it forces (190th in college basketball).

