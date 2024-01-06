Will Joel Eriksson Ek Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on January 6?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild go head to head against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Joel Eriksson Ek going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)
Eriksson Ek stats and insights
- In 14 of 37 games this season, Eriksson Ek has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Blue Jackets this season in one game (four shots).
- He has seven goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has a 10.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.9 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 145 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.
Eriksson Ek recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|20:52
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|24:26
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:55
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:40
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|21:11
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|22:16
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|23:22
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|21:48
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:34
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|22:47
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
